Who's Playing

Jackson State @ Abilene Christian

What to Know

The Jackson State Tigers and the Abilene Christian Wildcats will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at Moody Coliseum to kick off their 2022 seasons. Jackson State struggled last year, ending up 11-19. On the other hand, Abilene Christian finished last year at 26-10 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season.

Since the experts predict a loss, the Tigers will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 16-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 15-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.