Get ready for a 2021 Southland Conference Tournament championship battle as the No. 1-seed Nicholls State Colonels and the No. 2-seed Abilene Christian Wildcats will face off at 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Leonard E. Merrell Center. Abilene Christian is 22-4, while Nicholls is 18-6. Abilene Christian has won the last two games between the teams.

The Wildcats are favored by seven points in the latest Nicholls vs. Abilene Christian odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 145.

Nicholls vs. Abilene Christian spread: Nicholls +7

Nicholls vs. Abilene Christian over-under: 145 points

What you need to know about Nicholls

The Colonels didn't have too much trouble with the NW State Demons on Friday, as they won 88-76 in the Southland semifinals. Kevin Johnson had 23 points. Ryghe Lyons scored 18 points. The Colonels had a 48-26 edge in points in the paint.

Nicholls has won 16 of its last 17 games. The Colonels are going for their third automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament in program history. They last qualified for the tournament in 1998.

What you need to know about Abilene Christian

Meanwhile, Abilene Christian blew past the Lamar Cardinals 93-71 on Friday in the Southland Conference semifinals. Four players scored in double digits: Kolton Kohl (20), Airion Simmons (16), Joe Pleasant (11), and Clay Gayman (11). Kohl scored 16 points in the second half. Simmons had 14 in the first half.

The Wildcats shot 53 percent from the field. They scored 29 points off 16 turnovers. Abilene Christian has won 11 of its last 12 games.

