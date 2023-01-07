Who's Playing

Southern Utah @ Abilene Christian

Current Records: Southern Utah 10-6; Abilene Christian 9-6

What to Know

The Abilene Christian Wildcats and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds will face off in a WAC clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Moody Coliseum. Abilene Christian is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The Wildcats didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Tarleton State Texans on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 69-63 victory.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Southern Utah as they fell 68-65 to the Texans on Thursday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Abilene Christian is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They have been good against the spread at home while Southern Utah has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

Abilene Christian's win lifted them to 9-6 while Southern Utah's defeat dropped them down to 10-6. We'll see if Abilene Christian can repeat their recent success or if the Thunderbirds bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a slight 2-point favorite against the Thunderbirds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.