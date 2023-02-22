Who's Playing
Stephen F. Austin @ Abilene Christian
Current Records: Stephen F. Austin 17-10; Abilene Christian 13-13
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will be on the road. Stephen F. Austin and the Abilene Christian Wildcats will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Moody Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Lumberjacks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 75-70 to the UT Arlington Mavericks. This was hardly the result Stephen F. Austin or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 11.5 points over UT Arlington heading into this contest.
Meanwhile, Abilene Christian came up short against the Grand Canyon Antelopes this past Friday, falling 94-84.
Stephen F. Austin is now 17-10 while the Wildcats sit at 13-13. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Lumberjacks are 348th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.4 on average. To make matters even worse for Stephen F. Austin, Abilene Christian comes into the game boasting the fifth most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.8.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas
Series History
Stephen F. Austin have won nine out of their last 14 games against Abilene Christian.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Stephen F. Austin 75 vs. Abilene Christian 68
- Mar 10, 2022 - Abilene Christian 76 vs. Stephen F. Austin 62
- Feb 26, 2022 - Stephen F. Austin 73 vs. Abilene Christian 71
- Jan 06, 2022 - Stephen F. Austin 64 vs. Abilene Christian 58
- Mar 03, 2021 - Abilene Christian 63 vs. Stephen F. Austin 61
- Jan 27, 2021 - Abilene Christian 82 vs. Stephen F. Austin 62
- Mar 03, 2020 - Stephen F. Austin 77 vs. Abilene Christian 72
- Jan 29, 2020 - Stephen F. Austin 71 vs. Abilene Christian 61
- Mar 05, 2019 - Abilene Christian 72 vs. Stephen F. Austin 58
- Jan 23, 2019 - Stephen F. Austin 61 vs. Abilene Christian 60
- Feb 28, 2018 - Stephen F. Austin 76 vs. Abilene Christian 56
- Jan 17, 2018 - Stephen F. Austin 76 vs. Abilene Christian 66
- Jan 07, 2017 - Abilene Christian 69 vs. Stephen F. Austin 60
- Jan 16, 2016 - Stephen F. Austin 97 vs. Abilene Christian 62