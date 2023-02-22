Who's Playing

Stephen F. Austin @ Abilene Christian

Current Records: Stephen F. Austin 17-10; Abilene Christian 13-13

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will be on the road. Stephen F. Austin and the Abilene Christian Wildcats will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Moody Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Lumberjacks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 75-70 to the UT Arlington Mavericks. This was hardly the result Stephen F. Austin or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 11.5 points over UT Arlington heading into this contest.

Meanwhile, Abilene Christian came up short against the Grand Canyon Antelopes this past Friday, falling 94-84.

Stephen F. Austin is now 17-10 while the Wildcats sit at 13-13. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Lumberjacks are 348th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.4 on average. To make matters even worse for Stephen F. Austin, Abilene Christian comes into the game boasting the fifth most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.8.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Stephen F. Austin have won nine out of their last 14 games against Abilene Christian.