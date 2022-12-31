Who's Playing

Tarleton State @ Abilene Christian

Current Records: Tarleton State 7-6; Abilene Christian 8-6

The Abilene Christian Wildcats won both of their matches against the Tarleton State Texans last season (77-63 and 61-56) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. The Wildcats and Tarleton State will face off in a WAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Moody Coliseum. Abilene Christian is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Abilene Christian came up short against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on Thursday, falling 75-68.

Meanwhile, Tarleton State was able to grind out a solid win over the UT Arlington Mavericks on Thursday, winning 70-63.

Abilene Christian is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Texans have struggled against the spread on the road.

The Wildcats are now 8-6 while Tarleton State sits at 7-6. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Abilene Christian enters the contest with 18.4 takeaways on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. But Tarleton State is even better: they come into the matchup boasting the fifth most takeaways per game in college basketball at 20.3. We'll see if that edge gives Tarleton State a route to victory.

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

The Wildcats are a 3.5-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Abilene Christian have won all of the games they've played against Tarleton State in the last eight years.