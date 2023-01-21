Who's Playing

UT Arlington @ Abilene Christian

Current Records: UT Arlington 7-13; Abilene Christian 9-10

What to Know

The Abilene Christian Wildcats will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Wildcats and the UT Arlington Mavericks will face off in a WAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Moody Coliseum. UT Arlington will be strutting in after a win while Abilene Christian will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Abilene Christian found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 84-54 punch to the gut against the Utah Valley Wolverines on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the UTRGV Vaqueros typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday UT Arlington proved too difficult a challenge. UT Arlington had enough points to win and then some against the Vaqueros, taking their game 85-73.

The Wildcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Abilene Christian is now 9-10 while the Mavericks sit at 7-13. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Abilene Christian has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 24th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. UT Arlington has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a solid 6-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Abilene Christian won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.