Who's Playing

Utah Tech @ Abilene Christian

Current Records: Utah Tech 10-11; Abilene Christian 10-11

What to Know

The Utah Tech Trailblazers lost both of their matches to the Abilene Christian Wildcats last season on scores of 50-64 and 64-80, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Utah Tech is on the road again Saturday and plays against Abilene Christian at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Moody Coliseum. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

The Trailblazers were close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 74-72 to the Tarleton State Texans.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Abilene Christian as they fell 75-73 to the Grand Canyon Antelopes on Thursday.

Utah Tech is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 10-11. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah Tech is stumbling into the game with the 11th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.2 on average. To make matters even worse for the Trailblazers, the Wildcats come into the contest boasting the seventh most takeaways per game in college basketball at 18.5. So the cards are definitely stacked in Abilene Christian's favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a 4.5-point favorite against the Trailblazers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Abilene Christian have won both of the games they've played against Utah Tech in the last nine years.