Who's Playing

Utah Tech @ Abilene Christian

Current Records: Utah Tech 10-11; Abilene Christian 10-11

What to Know

The Utah Tech Trailblazers lost both of their matches to the Abilene Christian Wildcats last season on scores of 50-64 and 64-80, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Trailblazers and Abilene Christian will face off in a WAC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Coliseum. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

It was close but no cigar for Utah Tech as they fell 74-72 to the Tarleton State Texans on Thursday.

Speaking of close games: the Wildcats were close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 75-73 to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 10-11. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Trailblazers are stumbling into the contest with the 11th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Utah Tech, Abilene Christian ranks seventh in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 18.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Abilene Christian have won both of the games they've played against Utah Tech in the last nine years.