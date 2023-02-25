Who's Playing

Utah Valley @ Abilene Christian

Current Records: Utah Valley 21-7; Abilene Christian 13-14

What to Know

A WAC battle is on tap between the Utah Valley Wolverines and the Abilene Christian Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Moody Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The contest between Utah Valley and the Tarleton State Texans on Thursday was not particularly close, with the Wolverines falling 77-58.

Meanwhile, Abilene Christian was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 91-89 to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Utah Valley is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (12-5), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The losses put Utah Valley at 21-7 and Abilene Christian at 13-14. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Wolverines have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.80%, which places them fifth in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Wildcats have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.70% from the floor on average, which is the 353rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

Odds

The Wolverines are a slight 2-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Abilene Christian have won two out of their last three games against Utah Valley.