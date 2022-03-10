Who's Playing

Utah Valley @ Abilene Christian

Regular Season Records: Utah Valley 20-11; Abilene Christian 20-9

What to Know

The Abilene Christian Wildcats and the Utah Valley Wolverines are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET March 9 at Orleans Arena in the second round of the Western Athletic Conference Tourney. Abilene Christian is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Wildcats beat the Tarleton State Texans 61-56 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Utah Valley earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They made easy work of the Chicago State Cougars and carried off a 69-47 win. Utah Valley's center Fardaws Aimaq did his thing and had 20 points along with six rebounds.

A couple stats to keep an eye on: Abilene Christian enters the game with 21.8 takeaways on average, which is the best in college basketball. Less enviably, Utah Valley is fifth worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Wolverines.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a 3-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wolverines as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Abilene Christian won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.