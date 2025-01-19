Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Cal Baptist Lancers @ Abilene Christian Wildcats

Current Records: Cal Baptist 8-9, Abilene Christian 8-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Abilene Christian will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Cal Baptist Lancers will face off in a WAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Moody Coliseum. The Wildcats are limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.

Abilene Christian will head into Thursday's contest ready to turn things around: they lost a close one when they played on Saturday but unfortunately for them the defeat they were handed on Thursday was a bit more commanding. There's no need to mince words: Abilene Christian lost to Grand Canyon, and Abilene Christian lost bad. The score wound up at 88-58.

Even though they lost, Abilene Christian smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Cal Baptist last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 67-57 to Tarleton State. The game marked the Lancers' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Abilene Christian's loss dropped their record down to 8-10. As for Cal Baptist, they now have a losing record at 8-9.

Abilene Christian was able to grind out a solid victory over Cal Baptist in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 71-65. Does Abilene Christian have another victory up their sleeve, or will Cal Baptist turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Cal Baptist is a slight 1-point favorite against Abilene Christian, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

Abilene Christian has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Cal Baptist.