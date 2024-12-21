Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Abilene Christian Wildcats

Current Records: Texas So. 2-9, Abilene Christian 7-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Abilene Christian Wildcats and the Texas So. Tigers will compete for holiday cheer at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Coliseum. The timing is sure in the Wildcats' favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while the Tigers have been banged up by nine consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

The experts predicted Abilene Christian would be headed in after a win, but East Texas A&M made sure that didn't happen. Abilene Christian was just a bucket shy of victory on Wednesday and fell 68-67 to East Texas A&M.

Meanwhile, Texas So. was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their matchup with Boise State but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. There's no need to mince words: Texas So. lost to Boise State on Tuesday, and Texas So. lost bad. The score wound up at 82-51. The game marked the Tigers' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Texas So. struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January.

Abilene Christian's loss dropped their record down to 7-5. As for Texas So., their defeat dropped their record down to 2-9.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Abilene Christian just can't miss this season, having made 47.9% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Texas So., though, as they've only made 41.5% of their field goals this season. Given Abilene Christian's sizable advantage in that area, Texas So. will need to find a way to close that gap.