ACC All-Freshman star Landers Nolley transferring from Virginia Tech to Memphis

One of the most high-profile transfers on the market in college basketball announced his new destination Wednesday. Landers Nolley, who made the ACC All-Freshman team at Virginia Tech this season, said he will continue his career at Memphis.

The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for the Hokies as a redshirt freshman and connected on 31.6% of his 3-pointers as the leading scorer for a Virginia Tech team finished 16-16 (7-13 ACC) under first-year coach Mike Young.

"I am beyond thankful for the tremendous opportunities in front of me to learn and grow, while aspiring to achieve greatness in the classroom and on the court," Nolley said Monday in a tweet. "With my family by my side, I would like to officially announce that I have signed with the University of Memphis to continue my collegiate journey."

Nolley was a four-star prospect and the No. 67 overall player in the 2018 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. He committed to Virginia Tech before Buzz Williams left for Texas A&M.

In Young's system this past season, Nolley often found himself as the Hokies' biggest player on the floor in a guard-heavy system. At Memphis, Nolley projects as a likely wing. He also considered Ole Miss and Georgia.

Landing Nolley is a jolt for Memphis after Jalen Green's decision last week to enter the NBA G League's new program for elite prospects. Green was Memphis' top target in the 2020 recruiting class. Nolley's announcement also comes after Memphis guard Tyler Harris announced Sunday that he will enter the transfer portal after averaging 9.9 points and playing 23.3 minutes per game for the Tigers in two seasons with the program.

The departure of Harris and Green's decision not to attend Memphis should leave ample opportunity for a player of Nolley's caliber to provide an immediate impact, though it remains uncertain whether NCAA rules will be changed to allow transfers immediate eligibility.