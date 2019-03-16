ACC, Big East, Big 12, Pac-12 Tournament predictions, picks, odds: Kansas, Duke, Villanova in action
Who will win the seven biggest conference championship tournaments? Our experts weigh in
There's only two days to go until Selection Sunday, which means every major conference is finishing up its league tournament with championship games spread across Saturday and Sunday. Most teams are fighting for titles and 2019 NCAA Tournament seeding, while others are still trying to ensure they are off the bubble by the time the 68-team field is announced on Sunday night.
So who will win these conference tournaments? That remains to be seen, but our fives experts are taking a stab with their picks and predictions. Let's take a look at their selections below. Be sure to download and print out the official 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket so you can fill in the field along with the Selection Sunday show at 6 p.m. ET on CBS. We will have live coverage here at CBS Sports.
Don't forget to start your bracket pool now or enter to play for the chance to win a college basketball dream trip. Get in the action today!
All times Eastern
Big 12 Tournament (6 p.m., ESPN)
Big East Tournament (6:35 p.m., FOX)
ACC Tournament (8:30 p.m., ESPN)
Pac-12 Tournament (10:30 p.m., ESPN)
Picks for the AAC, SEC and Big Ten Tournament championships will be available Sunday.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Play the Official Bracket Game of the NCAA® Now!
-
Duke reinventing itself on the fly
The Blue Devils' bench came up big vs. UNC and could be a key vs. FSU in the ACC Tournament...
-
Villanova vs. Seton Hall odds, picks
SportsLine's projection model simulated Villanova vs. Seton Hall 10,000 times.
-
2019 college basketball coaching changes
On Saturday, the first change was made when Tulane dumped Mike Dunleavy after three season...
-
Washington vs. Oregon odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's projection model simulated Washington vs. Oregon 10,000 times.
-
Top 25 And 1: Duke soars to No. 1
The Blue Devils, when healthy, have only lost once all season
-
2019 printable NCAA Tournament bracket
The NCAA Tournament bracket will be unveiled Sunday during the Selection Show on CBS