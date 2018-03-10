ACC Championship 2018: Live updates, results, bracket, scores, TV, stream
Virginia and North Carolina will meet in the ACC tourney title game
Luke Maye scored 17 points as North Carolina knocked off Duke 74-69 in the second of two ACC Tournament semifinal bouts on Friday. The Tar Heels, who entered the postseason as the No. 6 seed in the conference, face No. 1 seed Virginia in the ACC Tournament finale on Saturday evening at 8:30 p.m. ET.
UNC's run has bumped it from off the 3-line onto the 2-line in Jerry Palm's updated Bracketology, and win or lose Saturday, the Tar Heels will likely enter Selection Day on Sunday knowing that projection will hold.
Viewing Information
- Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- Dates: Tuesday-Saturday
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: WatchESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First round: Tuesday, March 6
No. 12 Boston College 87, No. 13 Georgia Tech 77
No. 10 Notre Dame 67, No. 15 Pittsburgh 64
No. 11 Syracuse 73, No. 14 Wake Forest 64
Second round: Wednesday, March 7
No. 9 Louisville 82, No. 8 Florida State 74
Boston College 91, NC State 87
No. 7 Virginia Tech 65, No. 10 Notre Dame 71
No. 6 North Carolina 78, No. 11 Syracuse 59
Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8
Virginia 75, Louisville 58
Clemson 90, Boston College 82
Duke 88, Notre Dame 70
Miami 65, North Carolina 82
Semifinals: Friday, March 9
Virginia 64, Clemson 58
Duke 69, North Carolina 74
Championship: Saturday, March 10
Virginia vs. UNC in ACC Championship game, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ACC Network
