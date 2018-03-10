ACC Championship 2018: Live updates, results, bracket, scores, TV, stream

Virginia and North Carolina will meet in the ACC tourney title game

Luke Maye scored 17 points as North Carolina knocked off Duke 74-69 in the second of two ACC Tournament semifinal bouts on Friday. The Tar Heels, who entered the postseason as the No. 6 seed in the conference, face No. 1 seed Virginia in the ACC Tournament finale on Saturday evening at 8:30 p.m. ET.

UNC's run has bumped it from off the 3-line onto the 2-line in Jerry Palm's updated Bracketology, and win or lose Saturday, the Tar Heels will likely enter Selection Day on Sunday knowing that projection will hold.

Viewing Information

  • Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • Dates: Tuesday-Saturday
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stream: WatchESPN 
  • Follow: CBS Sports App 

First round: Tuesday, March 6

No. 12 Boston College 87, No. 13 Georgia Tech 77

No. 10 Notre Dame 67, No. 15 Pittsburgh 64

No. 11 Syracuse 73, No. 14 Wake Forest 64

Second round: Wednesday, March 7

No. 9 Louisville 82, No. 8 Florida State 74

Boston College 91, NC State 87

No. 7 Virginia Tech 65, No. 10 Notre Dame 71

No. 6 North Carolina 78, No. 11 Syracuse 59

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8

Virginia 75, Louisville 58

Clemson 90, Boston College 82

Duke 88, Notre Dame 70

Miami 65, North Carolina 82

Semifinals: Friday, March 9

Virginia 64, Clemson 58 

Duke 69, North Carolina 74

Championship: Saturday, March 10

Virginia vs. UNC in ACC Championship game, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ACC Network

