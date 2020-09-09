The ACC is drafting a proposal in which every Division I college basketball team would automatically qualify for the 2021 NCAA Tournament, a source told CBS Sports. The idea, if ratified, would transform the regular 68-team NCAA Tournament bracket into a mega-March Madness tournament with more than 350 teams vying for an NCAA championship.

Stadium's Jeff Goodman reports that Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is the one spearheading the proposal from the ACC, with the league's coaches in lockstep with him via unanimous approval as a way to shake up the sport in a unique and unprecedented way.

CBS Sports' Matt Norlander reports that the NCAA's preference, however, is still to have a 68-team NCAA Tournament field in mid-March as usual in 2021, despite the ACC's wishes.

"The safety of our players is paramount," Louisville coach Chris Mack said in a statement backing the plan. "The ability to incentivize the regular season without mandating a select number of non-conference and conference games provides options and flexibility for all member institutions. As ACC head coaches, we strongly believe it's in the game's best interest to have an all-inclusive 2021 NCAA Tournament."

Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes also weighed in with a statement backing the plan, saying, "This is what's best for our student-athletes, fans and the sport of college basketball. It will incentivize everyone that loves and cares about our great sport during these unprecedented times, and it will provide a safe environment for all to participate in."