ACC Tournament 2018: Bracket, results, schedule, scores, TV channel, live stream
Louisville and Boston College pulled off victories to advance to the ACC tourney quarterfinals
Louisville, the first team out of the NCAA Tournament, according to CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm, survived a scare from Florida State and moved into the ACC Tournament quarterfinals with a 82-74 victory Wednesday
The Cardinals will face No. 1 seed Virginia at 12 p.m. Thursday at Barclays Center. The Seminoles were a No. 9 seed in Palm's latest bracket before Wednesday's games.
In another second round game, No. 12 Boston College upset No. 5 seed NC State 91-87. The Wolfpack were also a No. 9 seed in Palm's bracket projection.
The Eagles advance to face No. 4 seed Clemson in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m.
You can see the updated ACC Tournament bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- Dates: Tuesday-Saturday
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: WatchESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Tuesday, March 6
First round
No. 12 Boston College 87, No. 13 Georgia Tech 77
No. 10 Notre Dame 67, No. 15 Pittsburgh 64
No. 11 Syracuse 73, No. 14 Wake Forest 64
Wednesday, March 7
Second round
No. 9 Louisville 82, No. 8 Florida State 74
Boston College 91, NC State 87
No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. No. 10 Notre Dame (ESPN2/ACC Network), 7 p.m.
No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 11 Syracuse (ESPN2/ACC Network), 9 p.m.
Thursday, March 8
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 9 Louisville (ESPN/ACC Network), noon.
No. 4 Clemson vs. No. 12 Boston College (ESPN/ACC Network), 2 p.m.
No. 2 Duke vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN/ACC Network), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Miami vs. Wednesday 9 p.m. winner (ESPN/ACC Network), 9 p.m.
Friday, March 9
Semifinals
Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN or ESPN2/ACC Network), 7 p.m.
Thursday evening winners (ESPN or ESPN2/ACC Network), 9 p.m.
Saturday, March 10
Championship
Friday evening winners (ESPN/ACC Network), 8:30 p.m.
