ACC Tournament 2018: Bracket, results, schedule, scores, TV channel, live stream

Louisville, the first team out of the NCAA Tournament, according to CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm, survived a scare from Florida State and moved into the ACC Tournament quarterfinals with a 82-74 victory Wednesday

The Cardinals will face No. 1 seed Virginia at 12 p.m. Thursday at Barclays Center. The Seminoles were a No. 9 seed in Palm's latest bracket before Wednesday's games.

In another second round game, No. 12 Boston College upset No. 5 seed NC State 91-87. The Wolfpack were also a No. 9 seed in Palm's bracket projection.

The Eagles advance to face No. 4 seed Clemson in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m.

You can see the updated ACC Tournament bracket here.

Viewing Information

Location : Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York



: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York Dates : Tuesday-Saturday



: Tuesday-Saturday TV : ESPN



: ESPN Stream: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Tuesday, March 6

First round

No. 12 Boston College 87, No. 13 Georgia Tech 77

No. 10 Notre Dame 67, No. 15 Pittsburgh 64

No. 11 Syracuse 73, No. 14 Wake Forest 64

Wednesday, March 7

Second round

No. 9 Louisville 82, No. 8 Florida State 74

Boston College 91, NC State 87

No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. No. 10 Notre Dame (ESPN2/ACC Network), 7 p.m.

No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 11 Syracuse (ESPN2/ACC Network), 9 p.m.

Thursday, March 8

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 9 Louisville (ESPN/ACC Network), noon.

No. 4 Clemson vs. No. 12 Boston College (ESPN/ACC Network), 2 p.m.

No. 2 Duke vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN/ACC Network), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Miami vs. Wednesday 9 p.m. winner (ESPN/ACC Network), 9 p.m.

Friday, March 9

Semifinals

Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN or ESPN2/ACC Network), 7 p.m.

Thursday evening winners (ESPN or ESPN2/ACC Network), 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 10

Championship

Friday evening winners (ESPN/ACC Network), 8:30 p.m.