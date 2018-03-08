ACC Tournament 2018 bracket, results, schedule, scores, TV channel: No. 1 Virginia rolls
Virginia took care of business against Louisville in the opening game of the quarterfinal round
So much for some March magic for Louisville. Kyle Guy and No. 1 Virginia looked like healthy favorites in their postseason debut, beating Louisville 75-58 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
Guy scored 19 points in his speedy return from a sprained left knee and the top-seeded Cavaliers (29-2) weathered a second-half charge. They'll play 19th-ranked and fourth-seeded Clemson or No. 12 seed Boston College in the first semifinal Friday night in Brooklyn.
Scroll down for How to Watch info and you can follow along with all the action in our live blog below, and you can also see the updated ACC Tournament bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- Dates: Tuesday-Saturday
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: WatchESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Tuesday, March 6
First round
No. 12 Boston College 87, No. 13 Georgia Tech 77
No. 10 Notre Dame 67, No. 15 Pittsburgh 64
No. 11 Syracuse 73, No. 14 Wake Forest 64
Wednesday, March 7
Second round
No. 9 Louisville 82, No. 8 Florida State 74
Boston College 91, NC State 87
No. 7 Virginia Tech 65, No. 10 Notre Dame 71
No. 6 North Carolina 78, No. 11 Syracuse 59
Thursday, March 8
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Virginia 75, No. 9 Louisville 58
No. 4 Clemson vs. No. 12 Boston College (ESPN/ACC Network), 2 p.m.
No. 2 Duke vs. Notre Dame (ESPN/ACC Network), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Miami vs. No. 6 North Carolina (ESPN/ACC Network), 9 p.m.
Friday, March 9
Semifinals
Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN or ESPN2/ACC Network), 7 p.m.
Thursday evening winners (ESPN or ESPN2/ACC Network), 9 p.m.
Saturday, March 10
Championship
Friday evening winners (ESPN/ACC Network), 8:30 p.m.
-
Mizzou's Porter to play in SEC tourney
The star recruit has only played two minutes of college ball
-
Bracketology: Duke, KU eyeing No.1 seeds
Xavier, KU and Duke take to the floor in their conference tourneys battling for two spots as...
-
Bama tops Aggies with buzzer-beater
Sexton drove the length of the floor and finished with a scoop down the lane as time expir...
-
How to watch the Big 12 Tournament
The Wildcats will play the winner of the Jayhawks and Cowboys
-
How to watch the Big East tourney
Top-seeded Xavier handled its business against St. John's in the quarterfinal round
-
How to watch the Pac-12 Tournament
The Pac-12 Tournament begins with first-round action on Wednesday and runs through Saturda...