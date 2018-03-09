ACC Tournament 2018 bracket, scores, results, schedule, TV channel: No. 1 Virginia in semis

Clemson defeated Boston College 90-82 and will face Virginia in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament on Friday.

The Tigers are a No. 5 seed in Jerry Palm's latest Bracketology. The Cavaliers are is the No. 1 national seed, according to Palm and are the No. 1 team in this week's AP Top 25.

Clemson is in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament for the first time since 2011.

Also Thursday, it was so much for some March magic for Louisville. Kyle Guy and No. 1 Virginia looked like healthy favorites in their postseason debut, beating Louisville 75-58 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Guy scored 19 points in his speedy return from a sprained left knee and the top-seeded Cavaliers (29-2) weathered a second-half charge. They'll play 19th-ranked and fourth-seeded Clemson in the first semifinal Friday night in Brooklyn.

Scroll down for How to Watch info and you can follow along with all the action in our live blog below, and you can also see the updated ACC Tournament bracket here.

Viewing Information

Location : Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York



: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York Dates : Tuesday-Saturday



: Tuesday-Saturday TV : ESPN



: ESPN Stream: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Tuesday, March 6

First round

No. 12 Boston College 87, No. 13 Georgia Tech 77

No. 10 Notre Dame 67, No. 15 Pittsburgh 64

No. 11 Syracuse 73, No. 14 Wake Forest 64

Wednesday, March 7

Second round

No. 9 Louisville 82, No. 8 Florida State 74

Boston College 91, NC State 87

No. 7 Virginia Tech 65, No. 10 Notre Dame 71

No. 6 North Carolina 78, No. 11 Syracuse 59

Thursday, March 8

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Virginia 75, No. 9 Louisville 58

No. 4 Clemson 90, Boston College 82

No. 2 Duke vs. Notre Dame (ESPN/ACC Network), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Miami vs. No. 6 North Carolina (ESPN/ACC Network), 9 p.m.

Friday, March 9

Semifinals

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 4 Clemson, 7 p.m.

Thursday evening winners (ESPN or ESPN2/ACC Network), 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 10

Championship

Friday evening winners (ESPN/ACC Network), 8:30 p.m.