ACC Tournament 2018 bracket, scores, results, schedule, TV channel: Round 3 of UNC-Duke
Virginia will face Clemson in Friday's semifinals
Clemson defeated Boston College 90-82 and will face Virginia in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament on Friday.
The Tigers are a No. 5 seed in Jerry Palm's latest Bracketology. The Cavaliers are is the No. 1 national seed, according to Palm and are the No. 1 team in this week's AP Top 25.
Clemson is in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament for the first time since 2011.
Also Thursday, it was so much for some March magic for Louisville. Kyle Guy and No. 1 Virginia looked like healthy favorites in their postseason debut, beating Louisville 75-58 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
Guy scored 19 points in his speedy return from a sprained left knee and the top-seeded Cavaliers (29-2) weathered a second-half charge. They'll play 19th-ranked and fourth-seeded Clemson in the first semifinal Friday night in Brooklyn.
Scroll down for How to Watch info and you can follow along with all the action in our live blog below, and you can also see the updated ACC Tournament bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- Dates: Tuesday-Saturday
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: WatchESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Tuesday, March 6
First round
No. 12 Boston College 87, No. 13 Georgia Tech 77
No. 10 Notre Dame 67, No. 15 Pittsburgh 64
No. 11 Syracuse 73, No. 14 Wake Forest 64
Wednesday, March 7
Second round
No. 9 Louisville 82, No. 8 Florida State 74
Boston College 91, NC State 87
No. 7 Virginia Tech 65, No. 10 Notre Dame 71
No. 6 North Carolina 78, No. 11 Syracuse 59
Thursday, March 8
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Virginia 75, No. 9 Louisville 58
No. 4 Clemson 90, Boston College 82
No. 2 Duke 88, Notre Dame 70
No. 6 North Carolina 82, No. 3 Miami 65
Friday, March 9
Semifinals
No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 4 Clemson, 7 p.m.
No. 2 Duke, No. 6 North Carolina, 9 p.m.
Saturday, March 10
Championship
Friday evening winners (ESPN/ACC Network), 8:30 p.m.
