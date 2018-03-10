ACC Tournament 2018: Live updates, bracket, results, scores, schedule, TV, stream

Kyle Guy scored 15 points as No. 1 Virginia defeated Clemson 64-58 in an ACC Tournament semifinal on Friday. The Cavaliers, the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 poll, will face either Duke or North Carolina in the ACC tourney finals. Virginia is the No. 1 national seed and Clemson is a No. 5 seed in Jerry Palm's latest Bracketology.

Duke and North Carolina split the regular season series 1-1, and as fate would have it, the two blue-blood Tobacco Road schools will battle it out in the ACC semifinals round on Friday.

The Tar Heels, a projected 3 seed in Jerry Palm's bracket, could potentially jump up a seed line if they continue their winning ways into the weekend. But the real pressure is on Duke, which could realistically claim the final No. 1 seed should it win out at the Barclays Center this weekend.

Viewing Information

Location : Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York



: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York Dates : Tuesday-Saturday



: Tuesday-Saturday TV : ESPN



: ESPN Stream: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

First round: Tuesday, March 6

No. 12 Boston College 87, No. 13 Georgia Tech 77

No. 10 Notre Dame 67, No. 15 Pittsburgh 64

No. 11 Syracuse 73, No. 14 Wake Forest 64

Second round: Wednesday, March 7

No. 9 Louisville 82, No. 8 Florida State 74

Boston College 91, NC State 87

No. 7 Virginia Tech 65, No. 10 Notre Dame 71



No. 6 North Carolina 78, No. 11 Syracuse 59

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8

Virginia 75, Louisville 58

Clemson 90, Boston College 82

Duke 88, Notre Dame 70

Miami 65, North Carolina 82

Semifinals: Friday, March 9

Virginia 64, Clemson 58

Duke vs. North Carolina, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2/ACC Network

Championship: Saturday, March 10

Virginia vs. TBS in ACC Championship game, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ACC Network