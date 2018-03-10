ACC Tournament 2018: Live updates, bracket, results, scores, schedule, TV, stream
Duke and North Carolina will headline Friday's ACC action
Kyle Guy scored 15 points as No. 1 Virginia defeated Clemson 64-58 in an ACC Tournament semifinal on Friday. The Cavaliers, the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 poll, will face either Duke or North Carolina in the ACC tourney finals. Virginia is the No. 1 national seed and Clemson is a No. 5 seed in Jerry Palm's latest Bracketology.
Duke and North Carolina split the regular season series 1-1, and as fate would have it, the two blue-blood Tobacco Road schools will battle it out in the ACC semifinals round on Friday.
The Tar Heels, a projected 3 seed in Jerry Palm's bracket, could potentially jump up a seed line if they continue their winning ways into the weekend. But the real pressure is on Duke, which could realistically claim the final No. 1 seed should it win out at the Barclays Center this weekend.
Viewing Information
- Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- Dates: Tuesday-Saturday
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: WatchESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First round: Tuesday, March 6
No. 12 Boston College 87, No. 13 Georgia Tech 77
No. 10 Notre Dame 67, No. 15 Pittsburgh 64
No. 11 Syracuse 73, No. 14 Wake Forest 64
Second round: Wednesday, March 7
No. 9 Louisville 82, No. 8 Florida State 74
Boston College 91, NC State 87
No. 7 Virginia Tech 65, No. 10 Notre Dame 71
No. 6 North Carolina 78, No. 11 Syracuse 59
Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8
Virginia 75, Louisville 58
Clemson 90, Boston College 82
Duke 88, Notre Dame 70
Miami 65, North Carolina 82
Semifinals: Friday, March 9
Virginia 64, Clemson 58
Duke vs. North Carolina, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2/ACC Network
Championship: Saturday, March 10
Virginia vs. TBS in ACC Championship game, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ACC Network
-
Xavier falls to Friars in Big East semis
The Friars came back from 17 down, and Xavier failed to get off a game-tying attempt on its...
-
Follow live coverage of Big East tourney
No. 1 seed Xavier moves into the Big East quarterfinals
-
Follow live coverage of Pac-12 tourney
Arizona and UCLA will meet in the Pac-12 semifinals
-
SEC Tournament: Live updates from Day 3
Here's everything you need to stay up to date for the quarterfinals of the SEC tourney
-
Live updates of the Big 12 tournament
The top six seeds of the Big 12 are all in action on Thursday in Kansas City
-
Kentucky vs. Alabama odds, SEC picks
Michael Rusk built his name by exploiting flaws in public betting and just released a play...