ACC Tournament 2018: Live updates, bracket, scores, results, schedule, TV, stream

The top four seeds in the ACC Tournament will kick off their postseason lives on Thursday. Starting the action at noon ET will be No. 1 Virginia taking on No. 9 Louisville, a team Jerry Palm has among his last four in the NCAA Tournament. The Cavaliers will be followed up by No. 4 Clemson and No. 12 Boston College in the afternoon slate.

No. 2 seed Duke and 3 seed Miami highlight the nightcap as the Blue Devils face Notre Dame, another bubble team fighting for its shot at the Dance, while the Hurricanes face North Carolina.

You can follow along with all the action in our live blog below, and you can also see the updated ACC Tournament bracket here.

Viewing Information

Location : Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York



: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York Dates : Tuesday-Saturday



: Tuesday-Saturday TV : ESPN



: ESPN Stream: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

First round: Tuesday, March 6

No. 12 Boston College 87, No. 13 Georgia Tech 77

No. 10 Notre Dame 67, No. 15 Pittsburgh 64

No. 11 Syracuse 73, No. 14 Wake Forest 64

Second round: Wednesday, March 7

No. 9 Louisville 82, No. 8 Florida State 74

Boston College 91, NC State 87

No. 7 Virginia Tech 65, No. 10 Notre Dame 71

No. 6 North Carolina 78, No. 11 Syracuse 59

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 9 Louisville, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN/ACC Network

No. 4 Clemson vs. No. 12 Boston College, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN/ACC Network

No. 2 Duke vs. Notre Dame, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ACC Network

No. 3 Miami vs. No. 6 North Carolina, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN/ACC Network

Semifinals: Friday, March 9

Winners of first two quarterfinals, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2/ACC Network

Winners of last two quarterfinals, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2/ACC Network

Championship: Saturday, March 10

ACC Championship game, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ACC Network