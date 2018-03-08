ACC Tournament 2018: Live updates, bracket, scores, results, schedule, TV, stream
No. 1 Virginia and No. 2 Duke kick off postseason play on Thursday
The top four seeds in the ACC Tournament will kick off their postseason lives on Thursday. Starting the action at noon ET will be No. 1 Virginia taking on No. 9 Louisville, a team Jerry Palm has among his last four in the NCAA Tournament. The Cavaliers will be followed up by No. 4 Clemson and No. 12 Boston College in the afternoon slate.
No. 2 seed Duke and 3 seed Miami highlight the nightcap as the Blue Devils face Notre Dame, another bubble team fighting for its shot at the Dance, while the Hurricanes face North Carolina.
You can follow along with all the action in our live blog below, and you can also see the updated ACC Tournament bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- Dates: Tuesday-Saturday
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: WatchESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First round: Tuesday, March 6
No. 12 Boston College 87, No. 13 Georgia Tech 77
No. 10 Notre Dame 67, No. 15 Pittsburgh 64
No. 11 Syracuse 73, No. 14 Wake Forest 64
Second round: Wednesday, March 7
No. 9 Louisville 82, No. 8 Florida State 74
Boston College 91, NC State 87
No. 7 Virginia Tech 65, No. 10 Notre Dame 71
No. 6 North Carolina 78, No. 11 Syracuse 59
Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8
No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 9 Louisville, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN/ACC Network
No. 4 Clemson vs. No. 12 Boston College, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN/ACC Network
No. 2 Duke vs. Notre Dame, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ACC Network
No. 3 Miami vs. No. 6 North Carolina, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN/ACC Network
Semifinals: Friday, March 9
Winners of first two quarterfinals, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2/ACC Network
Winners of last two quarterfinals, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2/ACC Network
Championship: Saturday, March 10
ACC Championship game, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ACC Network
