ACC Tournament 2018: Live updates, results, bracket, scores, schedule, TV, stream
Duke and North Carolina will headline Friday's ACC action
Luke Maye scored 17 points as North Carolina knocked off Duke 74-69 in the second of two ACC Tournament semifinal bouts on Friday. The Tar Heels, who entered the postseason as the No. 6 seed in the conference, face No. 1 seed Virginia in the ACC Tournament finale on Saturday evening at 8:30 p.m. ET.
UNC's run has bumped it from off the 3-line onto the 2-line in Jerry Palm's updated Bracketology, and win or lose Saturday, the Tar Heels will likely enter Selection Day on Sunday knowing that projection will hold.
Viewing Information
- Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- Dates: Tuesday-Saturday
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: WatchESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First round: Tuesday, March 6
No. 12 Boston College 87, No. 13 Georgia Tech 77
No. 10 Notre Dame 67, No. 15 Pittsburgh 64
No. 11 Syracuse 73, No. 14 Wake Forest 64
Second round: Wednesday, March 7
No. 9 Louisville 82, No. 8 Florida State 74
Boston College 91, NC State 87
No. 7 Virginia Tech 65, No. 10 Notre Dame 71
No. 6 North Carolina 78, No. 11 Syracuse 59
Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8
Virginia 75, Louisville 58
Clemson 90, Boston College 82
Duke 88, Notre Dame 70
Miami 65, North Carolina 82
Semifinals: Friday, March 9
Virginia 64, Clemson 58
Duke 69, North Carolina 74
Championship: Saturday, March 10
Virginia vs. UNC, TBS in ACC Championship game, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ACC Network
