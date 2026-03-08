The bracket is set for the 2026 ACC Tournament, which will be brimming with storylines as college basketball's postseason ramps up. Duke is the No. 1 seed and will be aiming for back-to-back conference tournament titles for the first time since winning three straight from 2009-11.

While the Blue Devils are the event's headline attraction, the ACC Tournament is also dripping with NCAA Tournament bubble intrigue. Squads like No. 7 seed NC State, No. 9 seed Cal, No. 10 seed Stanford and No. 11 seed SMU are living life on the bubble and will want to extend their stays in Charlotte as long as possible.

The Cardinal and Mustangs are among the teams with the longest paths to Saturday's championship game. Both will be in action Tuesday when the ACC Tournament tips off with a trio of games involving teams 10-15 in the seeding hierarchy. This is the ACC's second season as an 18-team league, and like last year, the bottom three teams from the conference standings didn't make it. That's why you won't see Boston College, Notre Dame or Georgia Tech in the bracket.

As for teams other than Duke that should be regarded as high-caliber contenders, No. 2 seed Virginia and No. 3 seed Miami stand out. Both programs are in the midst of remarkable turnarounds under first-year coaches and are looking to build momentum entering the NCAA Tournament. No. 4 seed North Carolina and No. 6 Louisville are also talented clubs to watch during what's shaping up to be a high-stakes week for a storied conference that is fighting for its place in the national hierarchy.

2026 ACC Tournament bracket, scores

Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | Follow live: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

First round -- Tuesday, March 10

Game 1: No. 10 seed Stanford vs. No. 15 seed Pitt | 2 p.m. on ACC Network

Game 2: No. 11 seed SMU vs. No. 14 seed Syracuse | 4:30 p.m. on ACC Network

Game 3: No. 12 seed Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 seed Wake Forest | 7 p.m. on ACC Network

Second round -- Wednesday, March 11

Game 4: No. 7 seed NC State vs. Game 1 Winner | Noon on ESPN

Game 5: No. 6 seed Louisville vs. Game 2 Winner | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Game 6: No. 8 seed Florida State vs. No. 9 seed California | 7 p.m. on ESPN2/ESPNU

Game 7: No. 5 seed Clemson vs. Game 3 Winner | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2/ESPNU

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 12

Game 8: No. 2 seed Virginia vs. Game 4 Winner | Noon on ESPN/ESPN2

Game 9: No. 3 seed Miami vs. Game 5 Winner | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

Game 10: No. 1 seed Duke vs. Game 6 Winner | 7 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

Game 11: No. 4 seed North Carolina vs. Game 7 Winner | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

Semifinals -- Friday, March 13

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 7 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

ACC Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 14

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner | 8:30 p.m. on ESPN