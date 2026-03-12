Thursday's ACC Tournament quarterfinals feature the heavy hitters of the conference, as the top four seeds will start their postseason journeys. It all begins with No. 2 seed Virginia taking on No. 7 seed NC State in a battle of first-year coaches Ryan Odom (UVA) and Will Wade (NC State). Another of the league's first-year coaches will be in action next, as Miami's Jai Lucas leads his team against No. 6 seed Louisville. That game will be a rematch of Saturday's thriller that the Cardinals won 92-89.

Thursday's evening window will put a hobbled Duke team in the spotlight. The No. 1 seed Blue Devils are the No. 1 overall seed in CBS Sports Bracketology, but they will be operating without starters Caleb Foster and Patrick Ngongba II for an ACC Tournament journey that begins against No. 8 seed Florida State. Finally, No. 4 seed North Carolina will cap quarterfinal action by taking on No. 5 seed Clemson as the tournament's field gets whittled down to just four teams.

ACC Tournament play ramped up Wednesday with second-round action that began with No. 7 seed NC State earning a much-needed 98-88 win over No. 15 seed Pitt. It snapped a four-game losing streak for the Wolfpack, who had slipped onto the NCAA Tournament bubble. No. 11 seed SMU wasn't as fortunate, as the bubbly Mustangs fell 62-58 against No. 6 seed Louisville in the day's second game.

In the evening session, No. 8 seed Florida State continued its late-season surge by eliminating No. 9 seed Cal with a 95-89 win that may have been enough to pop the Bears off the NCAA Tournament bubble for good. No. 5 seed Clemson capped off Day 2 of the ACC Tournament with a 71-62 win over No. 13 seed Wake Forest.

2026 ACC Tournament bracket, schedule

Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 12

Game 8: No. 2 seed Virginia vs. No. 7 seed NC State | Noon on ESPN2

Game 9: No. 3 seed Miami vs. No. 6 seed Louisville | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 10: No. 1 seed Duke vs. No. 8 seed Florida State | 7 p.m. on ESPN

Game 11: No. 4 seed North Carolina vs. No. 5 seed Clemson | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

Semifinals -- Friday, March 13

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 7 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

ACC Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 14

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner | 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

2026 ACC Tournament scores, results

First round -- Tuesday, March 10

Game 1: No. 15 Pitt 64, No. 10 Stanford 63 | Recap

Game 2: No. 11 seed SMU 86, No. 14 seed Syracuse 69 | Recap

Game 3: No. 13 seed Wake Forest 95, No. 12 seed Virginia Tech 89 (OT) | Recap

Second round -- Wednesday, March 11

Game 4: No. 7 seed NC State 98, vs. No. 15 Pitt 88 | Recap

Game 5: No. 6 seed Louisville 62, No. 11 seed SMU 58 | Recap

Game 6: No. 8 seed Florida State 95, No. 9 seed California 89 | Recap

Game 7: No. 5 seed Clemson 71, No. 13 seed Wake Forest 62 | Recap