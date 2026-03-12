2026 ACC Tournament bracket, scores, schedule as quarterfinals set in Charlotte
Find the latest on the 2026 ACC Tournament, including the bracket, scores, schedule and more
Thursday's ACC Tournament quarterfinals feature the heavy hitters of the conference, as the top four seeds will start their postseason journeys. It all begins with No. 2 seed Virginia taking on No. 7 seed NC State in a battle of first-year coaches Ryan Odom (UVA) and Will Wade (NC State). Another of the league's first-year coaches will be in action next, as Miami's Jai Lucas leads his team against No. 6 seed Louisville. That game will be a rematch of Saturday's thriller that the Cardinals won 92-89.
Thursday's evening window will put a hobbled Duke team in the spotlight. The No. 1 seed Blue Devils are the No. 1 overall seed in CBS Sports Bracketology, but they will be operating without starters Caleb Foster and Patrick Ngongba II for an ACC Tournament journey that begins against No. 8 seed Florida State. Finally, No. 4 seed North Carolina will cap quarterfinal action by taking on No. 5 seed Clemson as the tournament's field gets whittled down to just four teams.
ACC Tournament play ramped up Wednesday with second-round action that began with No. 7 seed NC State earning a much-needed 98-88 win over No. 15 seed Pitt. It snapped a four-game losing streak for the Wolfpack, who had slipped onto the NCAA Tournament bubble. No. 11 seed SMU wasn't as fortunate, as the bubbly Mustangs fell 62-58 against No. 6 seed Louisville in the day's second game.
In the evening session, No. 8 seed Florida State continued its late-season surge by eliminating No. 9 seed Cal with a 95-89 win that may have been enough to pop the Bears off the NCAA Tournament bubble for good. No. 5 seed Clemson capped off Day 2 of the ACC Tournament with a 71-62 win over No. 13 seed Wake Forest.
2026 ACC Tournament bracket, schedule
Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 12
Game 8: No. 2 seed Virginia vs. No. 7 seed NC State | Noon on ESPN2
Game 9: No. 3 seed Miami vs. No. 6 seed Louisville | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 10: No. 1 seed Duke vs. No. 8 seed Florida State | 7 p.m. on ESPN
Game 11: No. 4 seed North Carolina vs. No. 5 seed Clemson | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN
Semifinals -- Friday, March 13
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 7 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2
Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2
ACC Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 14
Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner | 8:30 p.m. on ESPN
2026 ACC Tournament scores, results
First round -- Tuesday, March 10
Game 1: No. 15 Pitt 64, No. 10 Stanford 63 | Recap
Game 2: No. 11 seed SMU 86, No. 14 seed Syracuse 69 | Recap
Game 3: No. 13 seed Wake Forest 95, No. 12 seed Virginia Tech 89 (OT) | Recap
Second round -- Wednesday, March 11
Game 4: No. 7 seed NC State 98, vs. No. 15 Pitt 88 | Recap
Game 5: No. 6 seed Louisville 62, No. 11 seed SMU 58 | Recap
Game 6: No. 8 seed Florida State 95, No. 9 seed California 89 | Recap
Game 7: No. 5 seed Clemson 71, No. 13 seed Wake Forest 62 | Recap