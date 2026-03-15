No. 1 seed Duke defeated No. 2 seed Virginia 74-70 on Saturday to win its second consecutive ACC Tournament title. With the win, the Blue Devils are now in line to earn the No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament when the bracket is unveiled Sunday on CBS.

The Blue Devils will remain the No. 1 overall seed in CBS Sports Bracketology entering Selection Sunday despite a strong push from Michigan and Arizona.

Duke star Cameron Boozer, the presumptive Naismith National Player of the Year, finished with just 13 points on 3-of-17 shooting while struggling against Virginia big man Ugonna Onyenso's length on the interior. But his twin brother, Cayden Boozer, stepped up and finished with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists.

This game was a back-and-forth affair that featured 16 lead changes. Malik Thomas led Virginia with 18 points while Sam Lewis added 17. Virginia is expected to remain a No. 3 seed in CBS Sports' Bracketology despite the loss.

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Get up-to-date results, plus what they mean for the NCAA Tournament bubble and seeding with our CBS Sports Bracketology LIVE BLOG.

2026 ACC Tournament scores, results

First round -- Tuesday, March 10

Game 1: No. 15 Pitt 64, No. 10 Stanford 63 | Recap

Game 2: No. 11 seed SMU 86, No. 14 seed Syracuse 69 | Recap

Game 3: No. 13 seed Wake Forest 95, No. 12 seed Virginia Tech 89 (OT) | Recap

Second round -- Wednesday, March 11

Game 4: No. 7 seed NC State 98, vs. No. 15 Pitt 88 | Recap

Game 5: No. 6 seed Louisville 62, No. 11 seed SMU 58 | Recap

Game 6: No. 8 seed Florida State 95, No. 9 seed California 89 | Recap

Game 7: No. 5 seed Clemson 71, No. 13 seed Wake Forest 62 | Recap

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 12

Game 8: No. 2 seed Virginia 81, No. 7 seed NC State 74 | Recap

Game 9: No. 3 seed Miami 78, No. 6 seed Louisville 71 | Recap

Game 10: No. 1 seed Duke 80, No. 8 seed Florida State 79 | Recap

Game 11: No. 5 seed Clemson 80, No. 4 seed North Carolina 79| Recap

Semifinals -- Friday, March 13

Game 12: No. 2 seed Virginia 84, No. 3 seed Miami 62 | Recap

Game 13: No. 1 seed Duke vs. No. 5 seed Clemson | Recap

ACC Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 14

Game 14: No. 1 Duke 74, No. 2 seed Virginia 70 | Recap