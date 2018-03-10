ACC Tournament semifinals bracket, live updates, schedule: Can Clemson challenge UVA?

Virginia held Clemson to 36 points the last time they met. What happens this time? They're meeting Friday night in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament in Barclays Center.

Then we get our big-name matchup. The No. 2 seed Blue Devils and No. 6 Tar Heels split their season series, and who doesn't love a rubber match?

Scroll down for How to Watch info and you can follow along with all the action in our live blog below, and you can also see the updated ACC Tournament bracket here.

Viewing Information

Location : Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York



: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York Dates : Tuesday-Saturday



: Tuesday-Saturday TV : ESPN



: ESPN Stream: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Tuesday, March 6

First round

No. 12 Boston College 87, No. 13 Georgia Tech 77

No. 10 Notre Dame 67, No. 15 Pittsburgh 64

No. 11 Syracuse 73, No. 14 Wake Forest 64

Wednesday, March 7

Second round

No. 9 Louisville 82, No. 8 Florida State 74

Boston College 91, NC State 87

No. 7 Virginia Tech 65, No. 10 Notre Dame 71

No. 6 North Carolina 78, No. 11 Syracuse 59

Thursday, March 8

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Virginia 75, No. 9 Louisville 58

No. 4 Clemson 90, Boston College 82

No. 2 Duke 88, Notre Dame 70

No. 6 North Carolina 82, No. 3 Miami 65

Friday, March 9

Semifinals

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 4 Clemson, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Duke, No. 6 North Carolina, 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 10

Championship

Friday evening winners (ESPN/ACC Network), 8:30 p.m.