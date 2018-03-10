ACC Tournament semifinals bracket, live updates, schedule: Can Clemson challenge UVA?
Duke will face UNC in Friday's other semifinal in the ACC
Virginia held Clemson to 36 points the last time they met. What happens this time? They're meeting Friday night in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament in Barclays Center.
Then we get our big-name matchup. The No. 2 seed Blue Devils and No. 6 Tar Heels split their season series, and who doesn't love a rubber match?
Scroll down for How to Watch info and you can follow along with all the action in our live blog below, and you can also see the updated ACC Tournament bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- Dates: Tuesday-Saturday
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: WatchESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Tuesday, March 6
First round
No. 12 Boston College 87, No. 13 Georgia Tech 77
No. 10 Notre Dame 67, No. 15 Pittsburgh 64
No. 11 Syracuse 73, No. 14 Wake Forest 64
Wednesday, March 7
Second round
No. 9 Louisville 82, No. 8 Florida State 74
Boston College 91, NC State 87
No. 7 Virginia Tech 65, No. 10 Notre Dame 71
No. 6 North Carolina 78, No. 11 Syracuse 59
Thursday, March 8
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Virginia 75, No. 9 Louisville 58
No. 4 Clemson 90, Boston College 82
No. 2 Duke 88, Notre Dame 70
No. 6 North Carolina 82, No. 3 Miami 65
Friday, March 9
Semifinals
No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 4 Clemson, 7 p.m.
No. 2 Duke, No. 6 North Carolina, 9 p.m.
Saturday, March 10
Championship
Friday evening winners (ESPN/ACC Network), 8:30 p.m.
