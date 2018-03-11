ACC Tournament live updates, bracket, scores: Virginia vs. UNC in championship game
North Carolina, the defending NCAA champion but a No. 6 seed in Brooklyn, upended Duke
The ACC Tournament final features North Carolina taking on Virginia. The Cavaliers are the No. 1 seed in the tournament, the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 and the prjected No. 1 seed in Jerry Palm's latest Bracketology. The Tar Heels are a projected No. 2 seed in Palm's bracket but could make case to move up to a No. 1 with a victory vs. Virginia.
North Carolina and Duke Round 3 fell in favor of the Tar Heels. The Cavaliers have had UNC's number this year and enter Saturday on a two-game winning streak over Roy Williams' squad.
This ACC college basketball season has been dominated by an unflinching overlord. Tony Bennett's Cavaliers do things like preventing very good opponents from even crossing 40 points. They went 17-1 in league play, and that one loss was a weird one-point home defeat to arch rival Virginia Tech.
Virginia's been consistently potent for a few years under Bennett. But they have only won one ACC Tournament in that span, way back in 2014. Saturday night, they have to face the league's most historically powerful opponent for the title.
North Carolina won the national championship last year. But the Tar Heels lost so much talent, that kind of glory wasn't supposed to be an easy task this time. Here we are, entering Saturday's ACC championship game. And here are the Tar Heels, a No. 6 seed with impressive wins against No. 3 Miami and No. 2 Duke already.
Virginia's a lock for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. UNC's already up to a No. 2 seed in CBS Sports Bracketology expert Jerry Palm's projection. What will Saturday look like?
See the updated ACC Tournament bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- Dates: Tuesday-Saturday
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: WatchESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Tuesday, March 6
First round
No. 12 Boston College 87, No. 13 Georgia Tech 77
No. 10 Notre Dame 67, No. 15 Pittsburgh 64
No. 11 Syracuse 73, No. 14 Wake Forest 64
Wednesday, March 7
Second round
No. 9 Louisville 82, No. 8 Florida State 74
Boston College 91, NC State 87
No. 7 Virginia Tech 65, No. 10 Notre Dame 71
No. 6 North Carolina 78, No. 11 Syracuse 59
Thursday, March 8
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Virginia 75, No. 9 Louisville 58
No. 4 Clemson 90, Boston College 82
No. 2 Duke 88, Notre Dame 70
No. 3 Miami 65, No. 6 North Carolina 82
Friday, March 9
Semifinals
No. 1 Virginia 64, No. 4 Clemson 58
No. 2 Duke 69, No. 6 North Carolina 74
Saturday, March 10
Championship
No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 6 North Carolina, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/ACC Network
