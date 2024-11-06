Highly touted Rutgers freshman Ace Bailey will miss the Scarlet Knights' season opener against Wagner on Wednesday night after suffering an unspecified injury in practice Monday, the program announced. Bailey's status is considered day-to-day.

The news puts a damper on the start to one of the most anticipated seasons in Rutgers basketball history. With Bailey and fellow five-star prospect Dylan Harper enrolled, the Scarlet Knights have two of the top-three players in the 2025 CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect Rankings on their roster.

At 6-foot-10 and with a refined perimeter game, Bailey is expected to be one of the top freshmen in college basketball. He ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports, and is the highest-rated signee in program history. Bailey furthered the considerable hype surrounding his freshman campaign by finishing with a team-high 25 points on 8-of-18 shooting in a 91-85 exhibition loss to St. John's last month.

However, a light beginning to the schedule should help alleviate any pressure the Scarlet Knights might feel to rush Bailey back into action. After opening with Wagner, the Scarlet Knights face Saint Peter's, Monmouth, Merrimack and Kennesaw State over the next two-and-a-half weeks before their schedule ramps up.

Bailey's early absence should only enhance the attention on Harper, who was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 overall recruit in the Class of 2024. At 6-foot-6, Harper is considered a well-rounded combo-guard. He was voted Big Ten preseason Freshman of the Year by CBS Sports.