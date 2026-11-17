Five-star combo guard Adan Diggs committed to Arizona on CBS Sports HQ on Monday evening. The No. 6 overall player in the 2027 recruiting cycle by 247Sports marks the first member of the Wildcats' upcoming recruiting class.

The Goodyear, Ariz., product committed to the Wildcats over Arkansas, Kentucky and USC. Diggs is the second-highest-ranked player from the 2027 recruiting cycle to pledge his college commitment. Last month, DeMarcus Henry — the No. 4 overall player in the class — committed to North Carolina.

Other players from the 2027 recruiting class who recently committed include five-star center Lewis Uvwo (Providence), five-star guard Reese Alston (LSU), five-star forward Jordan Page (UConn) and four-star forward Asa Montgomery (Duke).

Diggs is just the latest five-star that coach Tommy Lloyd has landed since arriving at Arizona in 2021, joining Caleb Holt (2026), Koa Peat (2025) and Brayden Burries (2025). 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finklestein says that Arizona is getting "one of the more naturally gifted two-way prospects in the national class."

"Physically, he has solid size for a combo-guard, good length (6-foot-7 wingspan), and an emerging power body. He's a good, not great, vertical athlete, who is better when he can elevate off two, and also a fluid mover. He's a very talented defender, both on and off the ball. He has some versatility, but can also impact the game around the rim. He's athletic and competitive on the glass (6.1 per game in EYBL) and capable of being the weakside low-man and even challenging plays at the rim."

Arizona finished with the second-best recruiting class in 2025 and ranked No. 13 last cycle (2026) in the 247Sports rankings. With a commitment from Diggs, Arizona is on track to finish with one of the top classes in the 2027 recruiting cycle.