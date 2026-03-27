Despite a judge clearing Alabama star Aden Holloway to travel out of the state, "nothing will change" about his playing status, the school tells CBS Sports' Matt Norlander. Holloway remains suspended after his March 16 felony drug arrest as Alabama gets set to take on Michigan in the Sweet 16 on Friday night.

When asked whether Holloway would travel to meet the team in Chicago at any point this weekend, an Alabama spokesperson told CBS Sports, "We are not expecting Aden to be in Chicago this weekend."

Leading up to the 2026 NCAA Tournament, the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force allegedly discovered 2.1 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana, packaging material and a rolling tray in Holloway's Tuscaloosa residence. The 2.1 pounds of marijuana fell just short of the 2.2 pounds required for a possible drug-trafficking charge.

Holloway was arrested and charged with first-degree marijuana possession and failure to affix a tax stamp, which are both felonies in Alabama. The former is a class C felony and carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

Authorities also found promethazine, a prescription sedative, at Holloway's apartment. Holloway could face an additional charge for possessing the drug without a prescription.

Holloway posted bond, which was set at $5,000, on March 16. Following his arrest, Alabama suspended Holloway, and he has been away from the Crimson Tide for their March Madness run.

In 28 games played, Holloway ranks second on Alabama in points per game (16.8) and assists per game (3.8). Despite losing that production, the Crimson Tide rolled through the first weekend of March Madness with wins over Hofstra and Texas Tech.

With Holloway out of the lineup, Latrell Wrightsell has stepped up in a big way, posting 55 points through two NCAA Tournament games. Star Labaron Philon Jr. has also been as advertised with a combined 38 points and 19 assists entering the Sweet 16.

The level of difficulty will ramp up quite a bit on Friday as No. 4 seed Alabama plays No. 1 seed Michigan for a spot in the Elite Eight (7:35 p.m. ET on TBS and March Madness Live).