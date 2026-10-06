Alabama star guard Aden Holloway will be suspended for three exhibition games against Furman, Ole Miss and Auburn, and the first two games of the 2026-27 season against Sam Houston and Arkansas State, Al.com reported on Tuesday. Holloway entered the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney's "second chance" program as part of his plea agreement following two felony drug charges earlier this summer.

Holloway was eligible for the "second chance" program because he was a first-time offender with non-violent felonies. The program includes random drug testing, 50 hours of community service and educational courses.

Holloway didn't play in the 2026 NCAA Tournament after being suspended from campus following the charges. The Crimson Tide reached the Sweet 16 without Holloway after picking up wins over Hofstra and Texas Tech before losing to eventual national champion Michigan.

Alabama's Aden Holloway enters 'second chance' program and offers apology letter after felony drug charges Brad Crawford

"We were disappointed by the choices Aden made, but we have been encouraged by the way he has responded," Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne told Al.com.

Holloway averaged 16.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds during his second season with the Crimson Tide after transferring from Auburn in 2024. He finished as Alabama's second-leading scorer behind star guard Labaron Philon Jr. and will be able to be reinstated for his team's third game of the season against Oakland on Nov. 9.

The Crimson Tide opens the season against Sam Houston on Nov. 3.