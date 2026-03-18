Alabama basketball player Aden Holloway is fighting this week's arrest on felony drug charges following his suspension ahead of the NCAA Tournament. According to Holloway's attorney, Jeff Neff, the Crimson Tide's second-leading scorer has made request for several different types of hearings in the coming weeks to combat charges of first-degree marijuana possession and failure to affix a tax stamp, both felonies in Alabama.

"What we've learned so far, even though it was a large quantity of marijuana, it's personal use on his part," Jeff Neff, Holloway's attorney, told AL.com on Tuesday. "Sounds like there's no evidence of drug distribution or sales."

Fourth-seeded Alabama (23-9), which plays Hofstra in Friday's first round, removed Holloway from the team this week pending the outcome of the school's investigation after Monday's arrest.

"Look, we've got standards in our program," Alabama coach Nate Oats said. "We've got ways we've held our guys accountable, and we try to keep everything in house. Obviously, some of the situations, you can't. This is one of those."

Holloway's latest arrest details

The West Alabama Narcotics Task Force found loose marijuana, a vacuum-sealed bag, packaging material and a rolling tray per the arrest warrant after searching Holloway's residence on 30th Avenue East in Tuscaloosa.

According to court documents, the tax charge is due to Holloway "did possess, distribute, sell, transport, import, transfer or otherwise use a controlled substance ... upon which a tax had not been imposed ... against the peace and dignity of the state of Alabama."

First-degree possession of marijuana is a Class C felony in Alabama and carries up to 10 years of prison time and a $15,000 fine if Holloway's convicted. Holloway was found with 2.1 pounds of marijuana and in Alabama, anything above 2.2 pounds carries a drug-trafficking charge.

Holloway could also face an additional charge after promethazine was found at his apartment. Holloway reportedly has no prescription for the sedative. Holloway was bonded out of Tuscaloosa County jail early Monday after his bond was set at $5,000.

Alabama's lineup changes without Holloway

Alabama's coaching staff has shown extreme confidence in Holloway's shooting throughout the season. He's an integral part of an efficient, high-scoring offense as Crimson Tide's most lethal shooter from long range. Holloway leads Alabama in 3-point makes (74) and 3-point shooting at a 43.8% clip despite launching only the third-most attempts on the team behind leading scorer Labaron Philon and Latrell Wrightsell.

Alabama's offensive pace could change a bit without Holloway on the court given his expertise from beyond the arc and how much space he creates at that end. More than 53% of Alabama's field goal attempts this season were of the 3-point variety and when he's not scoring, Holloway ranks second on the team in assists at 3.8 per game.

The biggest worry for the Crimson Tide is the scoring hole left by Holloway's absence. His 16.8 points per game must be absorbed by contributors like Wrightsell, Amari Allen and Houston Mallette. The issue there is all three players have struggled with their shot in recent games. Wrightsell has missed his last nine 3-point attempts and went scoreless for the first time this season during Alabama's SEC Tournament loss to Ole Miss.

For Allen and Mallettee, the pair are a combined 4-for-25 from long range over Alabama's last four games. The Crimson Tide will need scoring punch from others to make up for the loss of Holloway if he's out for the duration of the NCAA Tournament.

Alabama has used 13 different starting lineups this season, the most during Oats' tenure. Holloway started 27 of the 28 games he has played. Mallette or Taylor Bol Bowen will likely start in Holloway's place this week.

"If we're going to lose a guy, losing him in the backcourt is the place where we got the most depth," Oats said. "I told the guys that this team, more than any I've coached, is equipped to handle a situation like this. We've won plenty of games with guys not available, so they'll be ready."

What's next for Holloway

Holloway made a request this week for a hearing with the University of Alabama Office of Student Conduct, attorney Jason Neff told AL.com Tuesday. That means he's trying to explain his side of the situation to the school after reportedly telling police during the time of his arrest he only "smokes" marijuana for personal use and had no intent to distribute.

"We had to suspend him pending the investigation by the UA office of student conduct," Oats said Monday on Crimson Tide Sports Network's "Hey Coach" radio show. "We're certainly disappointed in his behavior. But that being said, we still love him. He's still our guy. We're helping him get the help that he needs, and we're going to continue to help him whatever way we can."

Holloway is currently awaiting a court date after requesting a preliminary hearing with the Tuscaloosa district court, per The Tuscaloosa News. The school's investigation by the University Office of Student Conduct remains pending.