Adidas, Louisville build on long relationship, agree to lucrative 10-year extension

The University of Louisville and Adidas have agreed to a partnership extension running through 2028, it was announced on Friday. The new extension replaces the final year of the current deal, which was set to end in 2019.

The new $160 million deal makes Louisville the highest-earning college program in Adidas history, and puts the university in the top five of all collegiate footwear and apparel deals.



"Our new partnership with Louisville is one of our largest ever investments in sport in America," Adidas North America president Mark King said. "When you think about college sports in America, you think Louisville. The athletic program the Cardinals have created is remarkable. These young athletes are impressive competitors in every sport. Louisville has been an important partner of ours for nearly 20 years, and we see tremendous value in our new partnership as we continue to shape the future of sports together."

Adidas, a Portland, Ore.-based company that has been in business with Louisville for nearly 20 years, will supply the university's athletic programs with footwear, apparel, accessories and marketing support.

"When we began our relationship with adidas nearly 20 years ago, we weren't in the same shape we are now," Tom Jurich, University of Louisville Vice President and Director of Athletics said. "adidas has stood arm and arm with us through adversity and success. The biggest winners in our cooperative partnership have clearly been our student-athletes, who are at the focus of all that we do. We are thrilled to be partnered with an enterprise who shares our passion for innovation, pioneering efforts, striving for excellence and simply doing things differently."