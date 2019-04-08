After a great NCAA Tournament, Purdue's Carsen Edwards announces he will enter the 2019 NBA Draft
Edwards is taking his talents to the NBA while his draft stock is high
Purdue star Carsen Edwards is riding his hot streak straight to the NBA.
Fresh off a dazzling NCAA Tournament run in which the junior guard scored 139 points in four games, including two 42-point outbursts in his last three games, Edwards made public on Sunday that he will take his talents to the pros and enter the 2019 NBA Draft with an agent.
Edwards led the Big Ten Conference in scoring this season and nearly led the Boilermakers to their third appearance in the Final Four, his final 42-point effort coming up just short of downing No. 1 seed Virginia in the Elite Eight.
Edwards' 6-foot-1 frame may be a point of contention among scouts when projecting his NBA upside, but with his stock soaring, he'll have momentum to win over critics in the draft process this summer and could potentially work his way into late first-round consideration.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Picks, predictions for NCAA title game
Our experts are split on who wins when the Cavaliers face the Red Raiders in Monday's title...
-
Baylor beats Notre Dame to win title
Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale made just one of two potential game-tying free throws in the...
-
NCAA title game's 2 elite NBA prospects
The most appealing individual matchup on Monday night comes between two likely top-10 NBA Draft...
-
VT on brink of hiring Wofford's Young
Young is reportedly leaving Wofford after nearly two decades to take over in Blacksburg
-
Musselman finalizing Arkansas deal
Musselman is leaving Reno for Arkansas and a shot to coach in the SEC
-
NCAA Tournament bracket predictions
Check out our experts' picks and predictions for the 2019 March Madness bracket