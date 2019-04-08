After a great NCAA Tournament, Purdue's Carsen Edwards announces he will enter the 2019 NBA Draft

Purdue star Carsen Edwards is riding his hot streak straight to the NBA.

Fresh off a dazzling NCAA Tournament run in which the junior guard scored 139 points in four games, including two 42-point outbursts in his last three games, Edwards made public on Sunday that he will take his talents to the pros and enter the 2019 NBA Draft with an agent.

Edwards led the Big Ten Conference in scoring this season and nearly led the Boilermakers to their third appearance in the Final Four, his final 42-point effort coming up just short of downing No. 1 seed Virginia in the Elite Eight.

Edwards' 6-foot-1 frame may be a point of contention among scouts when projecting his NBA upside, but with his stock soaring, he'll have momentum to win over critics in the draft process this summer and could potentially work his way into late first-round consideration.