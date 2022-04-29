Just days after landing one of the top transfers of the offseason in guard Nigel Pack, who scored an $800,000 NIL deal, Miami appears to be at risk of losing a star wanting a raise. Isaiah Wong, who helped facilitate the Hurricanes' Elite Eight run, will enter the transfer portal on Friday if his NIL compensation isn't boosted, according to what his agent told ESPN.

The ultimatum from Wong's camp after Miami booster John Ruiz announced a two-year deal at $400,000 per year — plus a car — through the company LifeWallet for Pack last weekend. Pack ranks No. 2 on the CBS Sports list of college basketball's top transfers this offseason and is poised to help Miami replace the departing production of guards Kam McGusty and Charlie Moore.

It appeared until Thursday that he would have Wong in the back court to help him with that task. Now, however, Wong's future with the Miami program appears uncertain. Wong averaged 15.3 points for the Hurricanes while starting in 36 of the team's 37 games this past season in his third year with the program.

"If Isaiah and his family don't feel that the NIL number meets their expectations they will be entering the transfer portal tomorrow, while maintaining his eligibility in the NBA draft and going through the draft process," agent Adam Papas told ESPN.

But Ruiz balked at the idea that Wong is in store for a raise, telling ESPN that "Isaiah is under contract."

"He has been treated by LifeWallet exceptionally well," Ruiz said, according to ESPN. "If that is what he decides, I wish him well, however, I DO NOT renegotiate! Surprises me because there are so many players that would love to play for the U!"

Wong was particularly clutch for the Hurricanes during the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament as he led the team in scoring with 22 points in a first-round victory over USC and 21 in a second-round win over Auburn. The deadline is Sunday for players to enter the portal and be eligible next season, and the deadline for early entrants to withdraw from the NBA Draft is June 13.