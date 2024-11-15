Who's Playing

Belmont Bruins @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: Belmont 2-1, Air Force 1-1

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

What to Know

The Belmont Bruins will face off against the Air Force Falcons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Clune Arena. The Bruins will be strutting in after a victory while the Falcons will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Tuesday, Belmont skirted by Lipscomb 80-79 thanks to a clutch free throw from Isaiah Walker with 5 seconds left in the second quarter. The Bruins were down 73-61 with 3:55 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy one-point win.

Jonathan Pierre was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. His performance made up for a slower match against Furman on Friday. Walker was another key player, dropping a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Air Force last Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 63-54 hit to the loss column at the hands of LIU.

Wesley Celichowski put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 19 points in addition to three blocks. He had some trouble finding his footing against Jax. State on Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Kyle Marshall, who scored 11 points.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Air Force struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as LIU pulled down 16.

Belmont now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Air Force, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.