Who's Playing

Colo. State Rams @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: Colo. State 21-9, Air Force 9-20

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Colo. State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Air Force Falcons will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clune Arena. Air Force took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Colo. State, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Rams beat the Cowboys 70-62.

Colo. State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Joel Scott, who scored 20 points along with five rebounds. Patrick Cartier was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Air Force's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight defeat. They fell 74-63 to the Cowboys.

Air Force's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jeffrey Mills, who scored 17 points. Mills didn't help Air Force's cause all that much against New Mexico last Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

The Rams' victory bumped their record up to 21-9. As for the Falcons, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost ten of their last 11 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-20 record this season.

Colo. State beat Air Force 78-69 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Colo. State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Colo. State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Air Force.