Eastern Washington Eagles @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: Eastern Washington 1-6, Air Force 7-2

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Follow: CBS Sports App

The Eastern Washington Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Air Force Falcons at 6:00 p.m. ET on December 9th at Clune Arena. Eastern Washington might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Wednesday.

There's no need to mince words: the Eagles lost to the Trojans, and the Eagles lost bad. The score wound up at 106-78.

Despite the loss, Eastern Washington got a solid performance out of Jake Kyman, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 2 assists. Kyman continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. LeJuan Watts was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Air Force had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8 points), and they went ahead and made it six on Sunday. They put the hurt on the Pilots with a sharp 80-58 victory.

Air Force's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Rytis Petraitis led the charge by scoring 20 points along with 5 rebounds and 3 steals. Another player making a difference was Kellan Boylan, who scored 15 points along with 6 rebounds and 5 steals.

The Eagles' defeat was their sixth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 1-6. As for the Falcons, their win bumped their record up to 7-2.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Eastern Washington have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 30.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Air Force struggles in that department as they've been even better at 33.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.