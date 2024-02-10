Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: Fresno State 10-13, Air Force 8-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Air Force is 2-8 against the Bulldogs since March of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Clune Arena. Air Force is out to stop a seven-game streak of losses at home.

Last Tuesday, the Falcons came up short against the Aztecs and fell 77-64. Air Force has struggled against the Aztecs recently, as their match on Tuesday was their ninth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the loss, Air Force had strong showings from Beau Becker, who scored 15 points, and Jeffrey Mills, who scored 15 points. Less helpful for Air Force was Ethan Taylor's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs beat the Spartans 69-57 on Tuesday.

Fresno State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Xavier DuSell, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points and 0 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points DuSell has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Enoch Boakye, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 14 rebounds.

The Falcons have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 12 of their last 13 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-14 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-13.

Looking ahead, Air Force is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a nine-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Air Force came up short against the Bulldogs when the teams last played two weeks ago, falling 84-70. Will Air Force have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Air Force is a slight 1-point favorite against Fresno State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 133 points.

Series History

Fresno State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Air Force.