Who's Playing

Jax. State Gamecocks @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: Jax. State 1-0, Air Force 0-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Jax. State Gamecocks are taking a road trip to face off against the Air Force Falcons at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Clune Arena. The Falcons took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Gamecocks, who come in off a win.

Jax. State is headed out to face Air Force after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Jax. State claimed a resounding 112-48 win over LaGrange. The victory was some much needed relief for the Gamecocks as it spelled an end to their four-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Jax. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Air Force's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their sixth straight loss dating back to last season. The contest between them and N. Alabama wasn't particularly close, with Air Force falling 73-57. The Falcons didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Air Force's defeat came about despite a quality game from Ethan Taylor, who went 8 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points plus eight rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Taylor a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (72.7%).

Looking ahead, Jax. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. They finished last season with a 13-14-1 record against the spread.

Jax. State ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 7-6 when favored last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $492.47. On the other hand, Air Force was 3-15 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Jax. State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Air Force, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Falcons as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

