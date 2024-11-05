Halftime Report

A win for N. Alabama would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Air Force 43-22.

If N. Alabama keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Air Force will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: N. Alabama 0-0, Air Force 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The N. Alabama Lions will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Air Force Falcons. Tip off is scheduled at 9:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Clune Arena.

Looking back to last season, N. Alabama finished on the wrong side of .500 (14-16), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Air Force finished 9-21.

N. Alabama is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an even 14-14-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Air Force is a 4.5-point favorite against N. Alabama, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

