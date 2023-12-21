Who's Playing

N. Colorado Bears @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: N. Colorado 4-6, Air Force 7-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The N. Colorado Bears will head out on the road to face off against the Air Force Falcons at 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Clune Arena. N. Colorado is hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for N. Colorado and boy were they right. They suffered a painful 90-68 loss at the hands of the Buffaloes on Friday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for N. Colorado in their matchups with Colorado: they've now lost five in a row.

N. Colorado's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Saint Thomas, who scored 27 points along with nine rebounds, and Theo Hughes who scored 14 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Hughes has scored all season.

Air Force has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell just short of the Mavericks by a score of 76-73.

The losing side was boosted by Rytis Petraitis, who scored 21 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Jeffrey Mills, who scored ten points along with four steals.

The Bears have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-6 record this season. As for the Falcons, their loss dropped their record down to 7-4.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: N. Colorado have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Air Force, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given N. Colorado's sizeable advantage in that area, Air Force will need to find a way to close that gap.

N. Colorado couldn't quite finish off Air Force in their previous meeting back in December of 2022 and fell 67-65. Can N. Colorado avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Air Force won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.