Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 2-3, Air Force 3-2

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

The Neb.-Omaha Mavericks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Air Force Falcons at 4:00 p.m. ET on November 19th at Clune Arena. Neb.-Omaha might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Friday.

On Friday, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Mavericks had to settle for a 72-70 loss against the Lions.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Air Force ultimately got the result they hoped for on Friday. They came out on top against the Tribe by a score of 80-71. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Air Force.

Air Force's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Beau Becker led the charge by scoring 31 points along with 5 rebounds and 2 assists. Ethan Taylor was another key contributor, scoring 24 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Mavericks now have a losing record at 2-3. As for the Falcons, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

Sunday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Neb.-Omaha have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Air Force struggles in that department as they've been even better at 32.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.