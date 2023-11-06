Who's Playing

Portland State Vikings @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: Portland State 0-0, Air Force 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.20

What to Know

The Air Force Falcons will host the Portland State Vikings to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 9:30 p.m. ET on November 6th at Clune Arena.

A deciding factor in this game could be points, as these two teams wound up on other sides of the spectrum last year. Portland State finished last season ranked 68th in the nation in points, having averaged 76.1 per game. Air Force, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 300th with 66.8 per game.

Looking back to last season, Portland State finished on the wrong side of .500 (12-18), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Air Force sure didn't have their best season, finishing 14-17.

Portland State will be fighting an uphill battle on Monday as the experts have pegged them as the seven-point underdog. They finished last season with a 9-18-1 record against the spread.

Portland State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against Air Force in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, but they still walked away with a 68-64 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Portland State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Air Force is a solid 7-point favorite against Portland State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

Series History

Portland State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.