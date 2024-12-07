Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: Stony Brook 2-6, Air Force 2-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The Air Force Falcons' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Stony Brook Seawolves at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Comerica Center. Things are looking good forBDOCBSGame who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming contest.

Air Force is hoping to turn things around on Saturday after a slow start to the season, which is looking a lot like last year's. They took a 73-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of Miami (Ohio) on Monday. That's two games in a row now that the Falcons have lost by exactly 13 points.

Air Force struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 77-66 to Norfolk State.

Stony Brook's defeat came about despite a quality game from Andre Snoddy, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds. Snoddy had some trouble finding his footing against Brown last Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround. CJ Luster II, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from deep.

Air Force's loss dropped their record down to 2-7. As for Stony Brook, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Air Force has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 37.3% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Stony Brook, though, as they've only made 28.7% of their threes this season. Given Air Force's sizable advantage in that area, Stony Brook will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Air Force is a 4.5-point favorite against Stony Brook, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 130.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.