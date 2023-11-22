Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: VMI 1-4, Air Force 4-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

What to Know

The VMI Keydets are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Air Force Falcons at 5:00 p.m. ET on November 22nd at Clune Arena. VMI might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 17 turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, the Keydets came up short against the Lumberjacks and fell 78-69.

Meanwhile, Air Force entered their tilt with Neb.-Omaha with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Falcons skirted past the Mavericks 58-56.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Air Force to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kellan Boylan, who scored 13 points along with 6 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Corbin Green, who scored 11 points along with 9 rebounds and 3 blocks.

The losses dropped the Keydets to 1-4 and the Lumberjacks to 2-3.

While only VMI took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Air Force is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites at home (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VMI have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Air Force struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Air Force is a big 14-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Falcons, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Injury Report for Air Force

Rytis Petraitis: Game-Time Decision (Shoulder)

Injury Report for VMI

No Injury Information