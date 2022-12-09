The Air Force Falcons will try to remain in strong form when they face the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Friday night. Air Force has won five of its last six games, including a 79-58 win over South Dakota on Tuesday. Arkansas State is looking to bounce back from a loss to Central Arkansas its last time out.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Falcons are favored by 6 points in the latest Air Force vs. Arkansas State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 120.

Air Force vs. Arkansas State spread: Air Force -6

Air Force vs. Arkansas State over/under: 120 points

Air Force vs. Arkansas State money line: Air Force -260, Arkansas State 210

Why Air Force can cover

Arkansas State has not looked good away from home this season, losing to LSU, UC Davis and Central Arkansas in its three road games. The Red Wolves were road favorites at Central Arkansas in their 72-67 loss earlier this week, and now they have to go on the road for the second time in a row. Air Force is in excellent form coming into this matchup, having won five of its last six games.

The Falcons are on a four-game home winning streak following their 79-58 win over South Dakota as 4-point favorites. They are led by sophomore guard Jake Heidbreder, who is averaging 15.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. Senior guard Camden Vander Zwaag (10.8) and freshman forward Corbin Green (10.3) are both averaging double figures as well.

Why Arkansas State can cover

Arkansas State is coming off a narrow loss at Central Arkansas, but it had won its previous two games. The Red Wolves rolled to a 58-38 win over Mississippi Valley State last Thursday, holding the Devils to just 18 second-half points. Junior guard Caleb Fields leads Arkansas State with 13.0 points, 5.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Sophomore guard Malcolm Farrington is also scoring in double figures, averaging 12.8 points, while senior guard Markise Davis is adding 9.9 points and 4.2 rebounds. The Red Wolves have been an outstanding defensive team, holding their opponents to just 61.7 points per game. Their strong defense tends to result in low-scoring games, creating some value on a spread of this size.

How to make Air Force vs. Arkansas State picks

