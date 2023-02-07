Who's Playing
Colorado State @ Air Force
Current Records: Colorado State 10-14; Air Force 12-12
What to Know
The Air Force Falcons and the Colorado State Rams are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 7 at Clune Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
Air Force was expected to have a tough go of it this past Friday, and, well, they did. Their painful 72-52 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack might stick with them for a while. The losing side was boosted by guard Jake Heidbreder, who had 18 points.
Meanwhile, Colorado State came up short against the Utah State Aggies this past Saturday, falling 88-79. Despite the defeat, the Rams had strong showings from guard John Tonje, who had 20 points along with five rebounds, and guard Isaiah Stevens, who had 25 points and eight assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Falcons are expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Air Force is now 12-12 while Colorado State sits at 10-14. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Air Force is 28th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.1 on average. To make matters even worse for the Falcons, the Rams rank 30th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 11 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.96
Odds
The Falcons are a slight 1-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Colorado State have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Air Force.
