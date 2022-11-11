Who's Playing

Delaware @ Air Force

Current Records: Delaware 1-0; Air Force 0-1

What to Know

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will take on the Air Force Falcons on the road at 5 p.m. ET Friday at Clune Arena. The Fightin' Blue Hens are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.

Delaware took their matchup against the Wilmington (DE) Wildcats on Monday by a conclusive 78-54 score.

Meanwhile, Air Force was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 62-58 to the Bowling Green Falcons. One thing holding Air Force back was the mediocre play of Marcell McCreary, who did not have his best game: he played for 32 minutes but put up just nine points and four turnovers.

Delaware's win lifted them to 1-0 while Air Force's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Delaware can repeat their recent success or if Air Force bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET

Friday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.48

Odds

The Fightin' Blue Hens are a slight 1-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.